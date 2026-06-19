Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Praises Employee After Losing Rs 2.5 Lakh Fitness Challenge Bet

A fitness challenge at the workplace ended on an interesting note after Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath lost a bet to one of his employees, who successfully completed an impressive weight-loss journey. Kamath revealed that he lost a Rs 2.5 lakh fitness bet with employee Rohit Agarwala after Agarwala shed nearly 30 kilograms over the past year as part of a structured workplace fitness challenge.

Sharing the update on X, Kamath posted a picture with Agarwala and said he lost a fitness bet and was happy he lost this one. He added that it was a rare instance where losing a wager felt more rewarding than winning.

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Agarwala completed the health transformation over the past year by losing nearly 30 kilograms through the workplace fitness challenge.

Agarwala wrote, "My biggest flex? That I won Rs 2.5 lakh from Nithin Kamath on a health challenge. The money is secondary. Its the push to take care of my health and lose 30kgs in the last year that has been the most rewarding. I dont think any other place can give you this kind of an opportunity"

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly drew attention on social media, with many users describing the story as a unique combination of workplace culture, motivation and personal transformation.

One user commented, "You're truly awesome man!!"

Another user noted, "Wow great comeback."

"Damn that bicep," added a third user.