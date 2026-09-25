YouTuber MrBeast Visits Taj Mahal With Wife, Enjoys View Of Iconic Monument

YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra with his wife, Thea Booysen, attracting the attention of tourists and fans at the historic monument. During his visit, MrBeast interacted with people and posed for photographs with his fans.

His presence created excitement among the people at the monument, with fans and tourists getting an opportunity to see him and take pictures.

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Among the people who met MrBeast was a child named Yuvan Gaurav, who gifted the YouTuber a sketchbook. MrBeast was seen looking at the sketchbook and appeared happy to receive the gift.

The interaction became a special moment during his visit to the Taj Mahal.

His visit became a notable moment for the fans and tourists who were present at the historic monument.

Who Is MrBeast

Jimmy Donaldson is a popular YouTube star known for his online videos and large-scale content. He has a large following and is widely recognised by his online name, MrBeast. In 2026, he officially married his longtime partner, Thea Booysen, in an intimate ceremony on a private island. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of close family and friends.

He started making YouTube videos at around 12 years old, initially posting gaming and commentary content. His major breakthrough came with videos involving unusual challenges, including one where he counted to 100,000.

MrBeast later became known for combining entertainment with philanthropy. His projects have included helping people receive medical treatment, supporting clean-water initiatives and running large charity campaigns.

As of June 2026, MrBeast became the first YouTuber to reach 500 million subscribers on his main channel.