YouTube Rival Bilibili Offers Up To $0.70 Per 1,000 Views As It Expands Globally

One of China's largest video-sharing platforms, Bilibili, often described as the country's equivalent of YouTube, is making a push into Western markets. The company is actively expanding beyond China, and one detail has caught the attention of creators worldwide. According to a post shared by RT on X, Bilibili is reportedly offering creators around $0.70 (approximately Rs 60) per 1,000 views, a move that could help attract content creators as it seeks to challenge YouTube internationally. However, the company has not officially confirmed the reported payout.

According to Global Times, Bilibili said its international version would offer a more streamlined registration process without mandatory identity verification, a more localized user experience, and additional features tailored to overseas audiences.

The expansion quickly drew attention from creators and users online. On X, Spanish-language account El Dui highlighted Bilibili's reported creator payouts, writing: "While YouTube gives you crumbs, Bilibili is reportedly offering $0.70 per 1,000 views, and it has already surpassed 370 million monthly users."

El Dui also claimed that Bilibili was opening up international monetization opportunities to attract creators from around the world. The post, which received more than 16,000 likes, concluded: "YouTube 2012 is knocking on the door again. Only this time, it's coming from China."

While the post reflects growing interest in Bilibili's monetization policies, industry observers note that the platform's appeal may extend beyond earnings. For many creators, the bigger question is whether Bilibili can provide access to new audiences beyond those they already reach through YouTube.

According to The Public Press, Bilibili was launched in 2009 and emerged as a popular Chinese alternative to YouTube. Today, it has more than 350 million monthly active users and ranks among the world's most-visited websites.

Several international creators have already established a presence on the platform. YouTube star MrBeast, for example, began posting content on Bilibili in 2024 and has amassed 8.8 million followers. Some users have pointed out that while Bilibili offers creator monetization, its advertising ecosystem and creator fund are still believed to be smaller than YouTube's, potentially limiting earnings for some creators.