YouTuber Finds Broken Glass Buried At Goa's Morjim Beach, Internet Questions Civic Sense

Popular tech YouTuber Geeky Ranjit has sparked a wider conversation about public cleanliness and civic responsibility after discovering several broken glass bottles buried in the sand at Goa's Morjim Beach. The incident, which he shared on social media platform X, drew attention to a serious safety hazard for beachgoers. During an early morning walk along the beach, Ranjit noticed multiple sharp glass fragments scattered across the sand and partially hidden in shallow water. Concerned that someone could easily injure themselves, he and a few others began collecting the pieces.

According to Ranjit, they picked up eight to nine shards of broken glass bottles from the area. He pointed out that many of the fragments were concealed beneath a thin layer of water, making them difficult to spot and potentially dangerous for people walking barefoot.

He also highlighted what he described as a lack of adequate dustbins on the beach, suggesting that better waste-disposal infrastructure could help reduce littering.

"At the Morjim beach in Goa, was walking in the morning and found several pieces of broken glass bottles on the beach, we picked up 8-9 pieces I don't know what's wrong with people. Many of them just under water and it can cut the feet easily, where is civic sense," the post was captioned.

See the post here:

The post quickly gained traction online, with many users lamenting the sad state of affairs. Several said the incident reflects a broader problem of careless littering and poor public awareness, while others called for stricter enforcement against offenders and stronger measures to keep tourist destinations clean.

One user wrote, "Before teaching 1 + 1 in school. We must teach empathy and civic sense. Rest will follow later."

Anothr commented, "India has a lot of beautiful places, but almost all of them have been ruined by such people. Everywhere I went, I found litter, broken bottles, and uncivilized behavior. People creating a nuisance completely bring down the vibe and overall experience of these places."

A third said, "We keep blaming "negative narratives" about India, but incidents like this help create them. Civic sense is common sense in public conduct, and leaving broken glass on a beach where people walk barefoot shows a complete lack of both. This isn't just littering; it's a safety hazard. Frankly, it's alarming."

"As a country we lack basic civic sense!! inconvenient truth, our country is one of the most filthiest when it comes to civic sense. We spit everywhere, throw garbage and just dont bother to keep our neighborhood clean. Thats the sad reality," a fourth added.