YouTube Shares Its First Ever Video Uploaded 17 Years Ago, Internet Nostalgic

The first YouTube video was posted by co-founder Jawed Karim and titled "Me at the zoo".

YouTube has become an indispensable part of our lives. With hundreds of thousands of videos uploaded in more than 15 years, the platform caters to almost every person, and mood.

But do you know how it all started? The official Instagram handle of YouTube has shared the first-ever video uploaded on the website.

"If you think about it, it all started with a Short #YouTubeFactsFest," says the caption of the video, which shows YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim's first upload on the site.

The 19-second-long video, uploaded 17 years ago, shows Mr Karim standing in front of the elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.

"All right, so here we are in front of the elephants. Cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long trunks, and that's, that's cool. And that's pretty much all there is to say," Mr Karim is heard saying on the video.

Interestingly, this is the only video uploaded on his verified YouTube channel. It has received 235 million views.

This video keeps appearing on a number of platforms and posts about how YouTube started. But on the website's Instagram handle, users were again amazed to see the 17-year-old-video, which marked the advent of vlogging.

"Damn! I looked it up and it's true," a user commented.

"This YouTube changed so many peoples lives," added another.

The post has been viewed 168,236 times.

YouTube was officially launched on February 14, 2005. The online video sharing platform is the second most visited website after Google.

YouTube has more than 2.5 billion monthly users who collectively watch more than one billion hours of videos each day, according to the website.