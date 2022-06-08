Internet Asks Elon Musk To 'Buy YouTube' After His Dig At 'Scam Ads'

Elon Musk announced in April his bid to buy Twitter.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again caused a buzz on Twitter after posting about "scam ads" on YouTube. The last time he did something like this, the word got to know about the Twitter deal. So this time, Twitter users are making their demands in advance, asking the billionaire to "buy YouTube".

The trigger was Mr Musk's tweet about advertisements on the video streaming platform in which he said, "YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads." He followed it up with a meme on YouTube's policy against people swearing as against when there are scam ads.

His followers were quick to react to the post.

"Please buy YouTube," a Twitter user said in response to Mr Musk's post. "Imagine being the richest man on earth and not paying the $11.99/month to get rid of ads," said another.

Some users even posted photos from web series Panchayat, describing the characters as Musk's team planning to buy YouTube.

The SpaceX chief in the past tweeted about "buying Coca-Cola", which left Mr Musk's followers guessing about his next move.

A few days ago, Mr Musk threatened to walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter if the social media network fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts.

Twitter was in a "clear material breach" of its obligations and that Musk reserves all rights to terminate the merger agreement, according to a letter sent by him to the company and reported by news agency Reuters.

Mr Musk had earlier said that he would put the deal "temporarily on hold" while waiting for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts.

Twitter had downplayed Mr Musk's warning that the deal was "on hold", arguing that the data would help him prepare for his ownership of Twitter, not to carry out due diligence and reopen negotiations.