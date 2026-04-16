YouTube Now Allows Users To Turn Off Shorts. Follow These Steps

In a move that may help users combat doomscrolling and regain their lost attention span, YouTube is now allowing users to effectively remove Shorts from their mobile app. By updating the Shorts feed limit to a new zero-minute option, users can hide the dedicated feed and focus on traditional, long-form content. According to YouTube spokesperson Makenzie Spiller, as cited by The Verge, this feature is currently rolling out to all users, including regular adult accounts, following its initial release for parental controls.

The Shorts tab won't show any videos once you hit your limit, just a notification that you've "reached your Shorts feed limit". The lowest previous option to limit the Shorts was 15 minutes.

The introduction of the Shorts timer comes at a time when online safety of minors has become a critical topic internationally. In January, the Google-owned platform announced changes in its parental controls, particularly around the amount of time children and teens spend watching YouTube Shorts.

Apart from setting up a timer, parents were authorised to block accounts from watching Shorts altogether, either permanently or temporarily, like if a kid is supposed to be using YouTube to study for a test by watching educational content.

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How To Turn Off YouTube Shorts?

Go to settings

Click on Time Management

Scroll to Daily Limits and toggle on the Shorts Feed Limit

Select a time and in case you want to turn off Shorts completely, tap on 0 minutes

Introduced in 2020, YouTube Shorts averages 200 billion daily views, according to CEO Neal Mohan. It is YouTube's most popular medium, and the company has been investing heavily to sustain its viewership. In January, Mohan announced that Shorts viewers might soon see artificial intelligence (AI) versions of their favourite creators when scrolling through their feeds.

"This year you'll be able to create a Short using your own likeness, produce games with a simple text prompt, and experiment with music," Mohan wrote in his annual letter. "Throughout this evolution, AI will remain a tool for expression, not a replacement."