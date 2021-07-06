Tina Ambani Remembers Father-In-Law Dhirubhai Ambani On Death Anniversary

Dhirubha Ambani was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan (File)

Dhirubhai Ambani's daughter-in-law Tina Ambani wrote a heartfelt tribute for the late business tycoon on his 19th death anniversary.

In a series of pictures posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, Tina Ambani shared how the late businessman is remembered and missed by the family every day.

Tina Ambani's posts saw comments from followers paying respect to Dhirubhai Ambani, considered to be one of the greatest entrepreneurs in Indian history.

Pappa, your presence is felt always. Your guidance is missed, your memories are treasured, your light is cherished.

Today and every day. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/WOTi4vbCVZ — Tina Ambani (@AmbaniTina) July 6, 2021

Reliance Group, too, paid tribute to its founder and wrote, "Another year without him, but his teachings are by our side every moment…Giving us the courage to be wiser and do better."

His golden words evoke the conviction, commitment and passion we need to drive us. Another year without him, but his teachings are by our side every moment… giving us the courage to be wiser and do better. pic.twitter.com/ZkSBMtYUEY — Reliance Group (@reliancegroup) July 6, 2021

Several public figures also paid their respects to Dhirubhai Ambani on the occasion. Shripad Y. Naik, Union Minister of State for AYUSH, wrote in a tweet, "Remembering eminent industrialist Padma Vibhushan Dhirubhai Ambani ji on his death anniversary."

Remembering Eminent Industrialist Padma Vibhushan Dhirubhai Ambani ji on his Death Anniversary. — Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) July 6, 2021

Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President, Gujarat Cricket Association, said, "Paying my humble tribute to Shri Dhirubhai Ambani on his death anniversary. He scripted the growth story of Reliance and envisioned a self-reliant India."

Paying my humble tribute to Shri #DhirubhaiAmbani on his death anniversary. He scripted the growth story of #Reliance & envisioned a self-reliant India. His innumerable contributions have transformed numerous lives & continues to empower millions of people. pic.twitter.com/jFaWIyTyCd — Dhanraj Nathwani (@DhanrajNathwani) July 6, 2021

On a similar note, Parimal Nathwani said, "Remembering my mentor Shri Dhirubhai Ambani today on his death anniversary. It was his unrelenting confidence in me that has made me who I am."

Remembering my mentor Shri Dhirubhai Ambani today on his #DeathAnniversary. It was his unrelenting confidence in me that has made me who I am. I shall be forever grateful for his support & guidance. Years after he has passed, his legacy lives on! #DhirubhaiAmbani@flameoftruthpic.twitter.com/J1bzEEG8E4 — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) July 6, 2021

Dhirubhai Ambani was born in Saurashtra's Chorwad village on December 28, 1932. He died in Mumbai in 2002 after suffering a massive stroke. In 2016, Mr Ambani was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, for his contributions to trade and industry.