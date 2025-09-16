X User Claims Mumbai's Roads And Metro Are Better Than Singapore's, Sparks Sarcastic Replies

A man's social media post praising Mumbai's infrastructure over Singapore's has gone viral. Unlike many locals who complain about the city's issues with potholes, waterlogging, and traffic during the monsoon, user @marinebharat, an infrastructure enthusiast, shared a contrasting view. While travelling in Singapore, he boldly claimed that Mumbai's roads and metro system surpassed Singapore's. To support his statement, he posted an 11-second video of himself on a double-decker bus in Singapore's orderly suburbs, highlighting the contrast between the two cities' infrastructure.

"After personal experience, I am saying this that Mumbai's Infrastructure is better than Singapore's. Be it Roads, Metro. Their Gardens are too good! CCTV infra is way, way better being part of Greater China. Also, I do not have low self-esteem, and I don't get easily swayed. Our is simply better," the post read.

See the post here:

Also I do not have low self esteem and I don't get easily swayed. Our is… pic.twitter.com/IWeSGM6qEs — InfraStory (@marinebharat) September 15, 2025

What started as what many suspected to be engagement bait exploded into a roasting session. Mumbai locals and expats alike piled on, turning the thread into a meme-worthy troll fest. Some social media users questioned his intentions, accusing him of making controversial statements solely to generate reactions. Users labelled it "engagement farming" and cautioned others against taking the bait.

One user quipped, "You lost me today. If you can differentiate between Singapore and Mumbai, that is height!"

Another sarcastically echoed the sentiment: "Totally agree with your ‘unbiased' comparison! Mumbai's pothole adventure is unmatched, and our metro is practically a thrill ride. Why settle for Singapore's boring smooth roads, peaceful gardens, and efficient CCTV coverage?"

The mockery escalated with references to Mumbai's issues like monsoon waterlogging, overcrowded local trains where passengers hang from doors, and roads that resemble Swiss cheese after rains.

A third wrote, "Seriously, bro !!!!!!!! It's good to be patriotic… but a real one points out the issues so that they can be improved… does not mislead."

A fourth added, "What are you smoking, mate, or this is unrefined sarcasm pro max. I stay in Singapore, and Mumbai is a world apart."