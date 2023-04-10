World's Shortest Dog, Tinier Than A TV Remote, Sets Guinness World Record

Pearl measures 9.14 cm in height and 12.7 cm in length

A two-year-old female Chihuahua named Pearl has been recognised as the world's shortest-living dog by the Guinness World Records. Pearl, who was born on September 1, 2020, measures 9.14 cm (3.59 in) in height and 12.7 cm (5.0 in) in length. For reference, Pearl is shorter than a popsicle, tinier than a TV remote and almost the same length as a dollar note.

''Say hello to the shortest dog in the world, Pearl,'' GWR tweeted on April 10.

See the tweet here:

Say hello to the shortest dog in the world, Pearl 🐶 https://t.co/8lVcgmMOXs — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 9, 2023

As per GWR, Pearl is the daughter of Miracle Milly's identical sister, who previously held the title. Miracle Milly, a 1-pound Chihuahua was born in 2011 and measured 9.65 centimeters, or 3.8 inches tall until she passed away in 2020.

Pearl was recently introduced on the Lo Show Dei Record, an Italian TV show by its owner Vanesa Semler. It was carried onto the stage by Ms Semler, in an Easter egg-shaped seat, receiving thunderous applause. The dog's owner noted that Pearl has a calm temperament for a Chihuahua, and was unfazed at being on stage in front of a huge live audience.

However, she told the show's host, Gerry Scotti, that Pearl is a ''bit of a diva.'' Ms. Semeler added that the dog loves ''eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon, and loves ''dressing up nice.''

Notably, Pearl's height was measured three times at different intervals at the Crystal Creek Animal Hospital in Orlando, where it was born. Each measurement was taken from the base of her front leg foot up to the top of the withers in a straight vertical line.

''We're blessed to have her. And to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news,'' Ms Semler told GWR.