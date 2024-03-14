World Kidney Day 2024: Origin, Theme And All You Need To Know

World Kidney Day highlights the importance of kidneys in our lives.

Second Thursday in the month of March is observed as World Kidney Day. This year, the day falls on March 14. It is an occasion to raise awareness about the importance of our kidneys to overall health. On this day, healthcare professionals and nephrologists inform people about how to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney diseases and health problems associated with it. Each year, health campaigns are organised by individuals and organisations to help raise awareness about Chronic Kidney Disease or CKD.

History of World Kidney Day

The origin of the global health awareness campaign lies in a joint initiative between the International Society of Nephrology and the International Federation of Kidney Foundation.

World Kidney Day was first observed in the year 2006 and the theme was 'Are your kidneys okay?'

Theme of World Kidney Day 2024

In a meeting of the World Kidney Day Steering Committee in September 2023, the theme of WKD 2024 was decided as 'Kidney Health for All - Advancing Equitable Access to Care and Optimal Medication Practice'.

In recent years, medical advances have significantly slowed CKD progression and reduced complications. But disparities persist in accessing these advancements. The theme has been decided keeping this in view.

Importance of World Kidney Day

Observance of this day is very important in the wake of rising cases of CKD. It's objective is to educate people about the risk factors and advantages of keeping a healthy way of life to decrease the risk of CKD.

Kidneys are a special filter system for our bodies. They remove waste products from the blood and produce urine. They not only regulate the levels of various substances in the body, but also contribute in maintaining the blood pressure.

It is, therefore, very important to ensure our kidneys remain in good health and World Kidney Day seeks to spread awareness about that.