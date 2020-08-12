Just 5 Adorable Videos Of Baby Elephants To Brighten Your Day

World Elephant Day: A baby elephant goes bananas at the sight of bananas.

World Elephant Day is observed every year on August 12. It is a day dedicated to the preservation and protection of the world's elephants. The goal of International Elephant Day, as it is also called, is to raise awareness about the plight of African and Asian elephants and the threats they face. Elephants are majestic creatures that have fascinated humans for centuries. Videos of elephants have gone captivated the Internet's attention time and again. Though they are found in the wild only in Africa and Asia, these gentle giants have won hearts across the world.

On World Elephant Day, a look at five adorable videos of baby elephants that are sure to bring a smile to your face.

Elephants are known for their playful behaviour - and this video just proves it. In the build-up to World Elephant Day, Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda shared a video which shows a baby elephant going bananas at the sight of bananas. Watch and smile:

Preparing for tomorrow's world elephants day.. pic.twitter.com/JdUyq2G957 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 11, 2020

They also demand a lot of attention - and how! Watch this adorable video of a baby elephant demanding his keeper's attention:

In this adorable video, a young #elephant affectionately reaches out to the fence painter who plays with the animal. The elephant's playfulness is a treat for the eyes! A great instance of human-animal coexistence. @WWFINDIA@moefcc@PrakashJavdekar@wti_org_india@natgeowildpic.twitter.com/uUaEFTdz8C — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) January 26, 2020

In this heartwarming video which has gone viral again and again, a baby elephant can be seen rushing to rescue a man he thought was drowning. Although the incident actually took place at an elephant sanctuary in 2016, Twitter can't stop 'aww-ing' over the adorable old video.

This baby elephant thought he was drowning and rushed to save him ❤️



We really don't deserve them. ???? pic.twitter.com/reV356TJ1I — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 6, 2020

In another video which had recently gone viral online, winning thousands of hearts, a rescued elephant calf named Vedavathi was filmed running behind her keeper at a Karnataka zoo.

And finally - a big baby who just wants to cuddle.

Baby elephant wants to cuddle ???? pic.twitter.com/yPumJS9mlu — Shakthi Vadakkepat (@v_shakthi) August 10, 2020

Which video made you smile? Let us know using the comments section.