Baby Elephant Saves 'Drowning' Man. Twitter Touched By Old Video

A heartwarming video shows an elephant saving a 'drowning' man.

A three-year-old video that has resurfaced on the Internet shows a baby elephant 'saving' a man he thought was drowning. In the heartwarming video, the elephant rushes to save his human best friend, wading into the water and offering him his trunk for support. Although the incident actually took place at an elephant sanctuary in 2016, Twitter can't stop 'aww-ing' over the adorable old video.

The touching video, which was posted to Twitter again three days ago, has garnered a whopping 6.7 million views already.

Watch the video below:

This young elephant spots a man he thinks is drowning in the river, and rushes across to save him, so tenderly. We are so lucky to share the world with such creatures. They are so unlucky to share it with us. pic.twitter.com/BIyQSqJ5HU — Ben Goldsmith (@BenGoldsmith) September 15, 2019

Along with 6.7 million views, the video has also amassed a number of comments.

"What a wonderful creature the elephant. Extremely intelligent and loving," wrote one person in the comments section. "Wow. What a remarkable film and testimony to the love and empathy of these hugely powerful giants!" said another. "Beautiful," a third added.

The incident actually took place in 2016 at the Elephant Nature Park in Thailand. The video shows Kham Lha, one of the youngest residents of the elephant sanctuary, rushing to save his friend, Darrick Thomson.

According to The Dodo, Kham Lha and Darrick, a volunteer at the park, share a remarkably close bond. Apparently, Darrick was just calling out to Kham Lha from the water and was never in any danger.

Let us know what you think of the vide using the comments section below.

