Baby Elephant 'Vedavathi' Runs Behind Her Keeper In This Delightful Video

A baby elephant at Mysore Zoo gets her daily dose of exercise.

Feeling the mid-week blues this Wednesday? This adorable video is just the thing to lift your spirits. The 'Zoos of Karnataka' Twitter handle recently shared two videos of Vedavathi - a rescued baby elephant who is being raised at Karnataka's Mysore Zoo by animal keeper Somu. The videos show the tiny elephant - who weighs only 110 kgs - getting her daily dose of exercise by walking and running around the zoo.

According to Zoos of Karnataka, Vedavathi weighed only 89 kgs when she arrived at Mysore Zoo. Over the course of two months, the elephant calf has gained around 20 kgs under the watchful eye of her keeper, Somu, who has hand reared and successfully raised five other orphaned elephants.

Vedavathi loves to walk and run, so every day, her keeper takes her on a walk around the zoo. One video shows the elephant calf trotting dutifully besides her keeper - stopping when he does and using her trunk to play with him as he talks to someone off camera.

The other video, shared just after this one, shows the baby elephant running happily behind her keeper. According to the zoos authority, the pair exercise like this around three times a day.

"Look how she runs!!" they wrote while sharing the 24-second clip.

#Vedavathi lives walking and running, #Somu takes around three times in a day. Look how she runs!!

She was 89 kgs , when arrived now 110kgs, gained any 20kgs in two months.@aranya_kfd@CZA_Delhi@AnandSinghBS@KarnatakaWorld@PIBBengalurupic.twitter.com/PFPlpFshWi — Zoos of Karnataka (@ZKarnataka) July 13, 2020

The two videos have together collected over 6,000 views and a ton of comments.

"So cute," wrote one person in the comments section.

"I must say he has a dream job," said another.

