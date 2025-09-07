Woman's Rant On Gen Z Work Ethic Sparks Backlash: 'That's Entitlement'

Gen Z, short for Generation Z has been redefining the norms at professional workplaces by setting boundaries and ensuring a better work-life balance and a focus on well-being. This change in behaviour compared to previous generations has led to a flood of social media posts where millennials and boomers can be seen complaining about Gen Z's work ethic. Adding another incident to the list, a woman recently shared her experience of working with a Gen Z worker, which seemingly backfired.

"Met a Gen Z guy recently who had just landed a job at tier 1 company. Within no time, he started demanding extra pay for every additional hour, and when he didn't get it, he walked out," the woman wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

She added that there was a work ethic gap between generations, which could pose a problem going forward for Gen Z.

"This is the mindset now! No willingness to struggle, no commitment to putting in the hours, no patience to prove themselves. Just quick money, quick increments, and zero accountability. The work ethic gap between generations is becoming too real."

As the post went viral, social media users sided with the Gen Z workers for trying to manage expectations and changing the playing field.

"Why do you expect him to work for free. If you want more work done, pay more," said one user, while another added: "That's how it should be. Gen Z redefining the definition of work."

A third commented: "No willingness to struggle??? Struggle unfairly? Why? Its not worth it. If a company is unfairly treating you, why treat it fairly, this is not the era of slavery."

A fourth said: "Correct attitude. Gen Z are correcting what's a slave mentality. There is life outside of work and if you don't value your time, why would the company?"

Upon being called out, the woman shared another message stating that those batting for the newer generation would reject their job applications if the attitude was the same as she described.

"Let's be clear: I'm not against asking for fair compensation. Everyone deserves it! but timing and maturity matter. If you've barely completed 2 months at a company and already start throwing tantrums over extra hours, that's not professionalism, that's entitlement."

Earlier this month, another Indian employer ranted on Reddit that Gen Z workers had a feeling of entitlement which interfered with work.