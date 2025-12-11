What Gen Z Spends Most On? Survey Reveals Surprising New Buying Priorities

India's digital economy is witnessing a generational shift, with young Indians redefining how the country spends, saves and accesses credit. Super Money, India's youth-focused UPI and fintech platform backed by the Flipkart Group, has released its first annual consumer behaviour study, superSpends 2025, decoding millions of transactions to understand how Gen Z is reshaping financial culture.

Gen Z Turns Digital Payments Into a Daily Lifestyle

According to the report, 72% of Super Money's users are under 30, making them the primary force behind India's digital payment boom. For this demographic, payments are no longer routine-they are strategic decisions aligned with personal financial goals. Cashback has become a lifestyle, with every transaction seen as both an expenditure and an earning opportunity.

Morning Groceries, Evening Dining: India's New Spending Clock

The study highlights an unprecedented rise in transaction frequency: nearly 74% of users make over 50 payments a month, and a growing segment crosses 200 monthly payments. Daily payments have become a rhythm, with morning grocery runs (6 - 11am) and evening dining (6 - 11pm) topping the charts. Fast-food orders even peak post-midnight, reflecting changing lifestyle habits.



Micro-Spends Dominate as Young Indians Budget in Real Time



Essential categories dominate, with groceries (26.16%) and food & beverages (23.71%) leading the micro-spends economy, where 76% of all transactions are under Rs 2,000. Subscriptions, especially education, show strong growth, indicating a push towards upskilling.

Small Cities Join the Digital Money Map With Rapid Growth



Digital payments are expanding beyond metros. Tier 2 and Tier 4 cities now account for over 41% of users. Kanyakumari records nearly 1,750 daily UPI transactions, while Tinsukia in Assam logs close to 700. Kerala leads in household-level UPI usage, while the East is the fastest-growing region.

Gen Z Embraces Credit But With Caution and Control



A major behavioural shift is emerging in credit: 45% of Super Money users are first-time borrowers, and many prefer secured FD-backed cards, reflecting a cautious but credit-confident mindset. For Gen Z, credit on UPI isn't "borrowing", it's a tool for seamless decision-making.

Prakash Sikaria, Founder & CEO of Super Money, said, "This generation is digital-first, money-conscious, and intentional about every financial choice - from micro-spends to responsible credit and skill-focused subscriptions. Super.money's mission is to ensure every transaction contributes to progress, and the superSpends insights show the impact of that mindset at scale."

The report makes one thing clear: India's financial future is being shaped by a generation that spends smart, saves strategically and adopts credit responsibly-one digital transaction at a time.