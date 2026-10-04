Woman's 3-Hour Bengaluru Traffic Experience Leads To An Unusual Conclusion

Bengaluru traffic can make even a simple journey feel like a difficult task. One woman's experience of being stuck in traffic for hours has now highlighted her struggle to find the right time to leave work and avoid busy roads.

The woman, named Kavya, shared a video on her social media handle talking about the traffic issues in Bengaluru. In the video, she can be seen sitting inside a car while surrounded by traffic in the middle of the afternoon.

The video was shared with a caption saying that three hours of time, energy and fuel had been wasted.

Kavya said she had tried different timings to find the best time to leave the office and avoid traffic. However, after trying different combinations, she reached a rather unusual conclusion.

In the video, Kavya said that as someone working in Bengaluru, she had tried every possible timing to find out when she should leave the office to avoid traffic. She said that after a lot of research, she concluded that the best time to leave the office was not to go to the office at all.

She then suggested that people work from home and pointed out that it was already 3:20 in the afternoon, yet the roads were still filled with traffic.

Her frustration came from the fact that she was travelling at around 3:20 pm, long before the conventional evening rush hour, but was still stuck in heavy traffic.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post.

One user commented, "I experienced the same situation."

Another user noted, "Can't agree more."