Woman Uses Rapido To Send Sealed Package, Delivery Agent Stunned By What He Found

In an incident that sparked significant online debate, a Rapido delivery partner was shocked to discover that a customer had booked his service specifically to transport and dispose of household garbage. The bizarre story was shared in a now-viral post on X. It all started when the delivery man arrived at the pickup location, where a woman handed him a sealed cardboard box filled with goods. Before leaving, he politely asked if the payment would be made online or in cash, and she replied, "It's already paid online."

When the driver reached the drop-off location, he found no recipient, but only a garbage dump. Confused, the driver called the woman to ask who should receive the package. She casually told him to "just throw it there," explaining that the contents were simply trash. The driver was left stunned, laughing at the absurdity while remarking on how delivery services were now being used for "delivering other people's trash."

"The porter burst out laughing and said, “So this is where we've reached; now we're delivering other people's trash!” One thing is certain: the woman used the porter service in the most unexpected way possible," the post read.

Check the tweet here:

A woman booked a porter through Rapido. The porter arrived at the location and, inside the gate, a woman handed him a cardboard box filled with goods.



Before leaving, he asked politely,

“Madam, is the payment online or cash?”



She replied,

“Brother, it's already paid online.”… pic.twitter.com/eccfJETw5L — Hindu Pride 🕉️ (@Hindusena34r) February 4, 2026

Mixed Reactions On Social Media

The incident has divided social media, with some users amused by the 'jugaad' and others criticising the lack of dignity and respect shown toward gig workers.

One user wrote, "Funny on the surface, but a bit uncomfortable underneath. Using a porter like a disposable tool to dump trash crosses basic courtesy. Convenience shouldn't come at the cost of dignity, especially for people just trying to earn an honest living."

Another commented, "Haha, this is pure Indian jugaad at its best! Now people use their porters even for garbage bags! Smart saving, but poor delivery guy carrying trash for just ₹30–50 per trip."

A third said, "This isn't convenience, this is sheer entitlement. Using a delivery partner like a garbage disposal service, lying about the payment, and wasting someone's time just to avoid basic civic responsibility says a lot. Tech is meant to make life easier, not to outsource disrespect. The real trash here wasn't in the box—it was the mindset."