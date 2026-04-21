Woman Tries Rs 100 Shopping Challenge In London, Ends Up Buying Just One Item

A simple shopping experiment has caught people's attention online, showing how far Rs 100 can go outside India. A video shared on Instagram by user veggiwander has crossed over three million views. It begins with a woman holding a Rs 100 note and asking what its value is in another country. She then walks into a supermarket on a main street in London to find out what she can buy with it.

The video shows her starting with hope as she looks around the store. She thinks Rs 100 might get her something simple like a cheese and onion sandwich. However, she appears surprised when she sees the sandwich priced at £1.50, which is more than her budget.

She then looks for other items and says that she believes she should at least be able to buy water. But when she checks the price of a 500 ml bottle, she realises it costs £1.15, which is about Rs 143. She says that she cannot even buy water and moves on.

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Her search continues as she picks up a cabbage priced at £0.89 and later a pack of Oreos costing £1.65. She says that she cannot even buy a packet of Oreos for Rs 100 as it costs £1.65.

Finally, she finds one item within her budget. She says that the only thing she can buy is a small packet of carrots priced at £0.60, and decides to take that.

The video highlights how the value of Rs 100 changes in a different country, offering a glimpse into the cost of living abroad.