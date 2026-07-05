"She Carefully Noted Every Step": Woman Teaches Mother How To Place Order Online, Wins Hearts

A simple moment between a daughter and mother has touched many people online after a video showed how technology can bring generations closer. The clip has been widely appreciated on social media for its warmth and simplicity.

The video, shared on Instagram by Nidhi Choudhary. The video shows Nidhi patiently teaching her mother how to place an order on Amazon. The mother listens carefully and follows each step with curiosity and attention.

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In the video, the daughter explains the process of ordering from Amazon step by step. The mother listens carefully and writes down each instruction in a physical diary that she has been maintaining since 2002.

The Instagram post shared by Choudhary said that she loves teaching her mother little things about technology. It also said that she taught her how to order from Amazon and the mother carefully wrote every step in her diary from 2002.

Social Media Reaction

The video received several reactions on social media, with many users appreciating the daughter's patience and the mother's willingness to learn something new. Many viewers said the clip reminded them that small acts of care often become the most meaningful family moments.

One user commented, "Love how patiently and softly you are explaining it you your mom."

Another user noted, "You are such a nice daughter."

"Your mom is so cute," added a third user.