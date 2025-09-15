Woman Sneaks Chicken Leg Piece Into Her Purse At Ceremony, Internet Says "Proper Jugaad"

In a hilarious video, a woman was captured sneaking a chicken leg piece into her purse at a ceremony. The video shows her discreetly wrapping the chicken piece in a tissue and then tucking it into her handbag. Her action was captured on camera, with the clip going viral online, leaving netizens in splits. Some users suggested that the woman might not have finished her food, and instead of wasting, she took it home to eat later.

Watch the video here

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @MDaejazAlam1, garnering over 67,300 views. Many users found the incident amusing and relatable.

One user wrote, "Now I finally found out that in a purse, it's not just for makeup, but also 'Emergency Food'." "This has used the bag correctly," another wrote. "One should learn from women how to use anything," a third user wrote. One user called it a "proper jugaad".

Viral Video Of Baraat In London

Recently, a viral video of a baraat (wedding procession) in London's Manor Park neighbourhood sparked outrage on social media. The wedding procession was led by the groom, who was dressed in traditional attire, riding a decorated white horse while his wedding party followed in luxury cars, including a Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz. The procession was marked by colourful smoke bombs and continuous honking, which angered the onlookers.

Social media users have mixed reactions to the video, with some enjoying it. But some users, on the other hand, slammed the wedding party for their behaviour, with some questioning the cultural significance of such displays.