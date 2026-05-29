Woman Shares Emotional Cost Of Moving Away From Family For Job

A LinkedIn post about the emotional side of moving away from home for work has resonated with many professionals online. The post highlighted how living in a new city may bring independence and career opportunities, but it also comes with the pain of staying away from family.

The post was shared by LinkedIn user Esha Malhotra, who spoke about the emotional struggles that people often do not discuss while building careers in IT cities.

Missing Family Despite Career Growth

Esha said that while life in an IT city offers several benefits and freedom, many people silently miss the comfort of being with their families. She explained that after moving away for work, simple moments such as receiving a hug from one's mother, talking to one's father about the day, or spending time with siblings become deeply missed.

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She added that people around them often only notice the positive side of independent living, including freedom, lifestyle choices and living life on one's own terms. However, according to her, the time that could have been spent with family always feels like a loss.

Social Media Reaction

The post struck a chord with several social media users, especially working professionals who have moved away from their hometowns for jobs. Many people related to the emotional experience of balancing career ambitions with distance from family.

One user commented, "Nothing can beat that pain of leaving the family and friends behind."

Another user noted, "The salary grows, the experience grows but sometimes the distance grows too."

"Freedom feels exciting until you realize some of the people you love most aren't part of your everyday life anymore," added a third user.