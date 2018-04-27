Woman Left Unconscious After Dog Falls On Her. Watch Shocking Video The dog fell out of a building and landed straight on the woman's head

A scary video recorded in China captures the exact moment a woman was left unconscious after a dog fell on her. While the dog escaped after the fall, the woman was left with fractures in three bones of her neck.According to Shanghaiist , the video was captured on a surveillance camera in Baiyun district of China's Guangzhou. The clip shows the woman walking with another woman carrying a baby. Suddenly, as if out of nowhere, the dog came falling down a building and landed straight on the woman's head. She was immediately left unconscious while the dog ran away. According to reports, the women were headed to a clinic nearby before the incident took place. A doctor came to the woman's rescue and she was later rushed to a hospital. She only regained her consciousness after 12 minutes, reports Shanghaiist "It's raining cats and dogs isn't just an expression in China," a Facebook user commented on the video. "Well... that is something you don't see every day," said another.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter