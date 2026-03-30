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Woman Jokes About Bengaluru Airport Distance, Says 'Inform Family Twice' After Landing

Social media users agreed with her and shared their opinions about the long journey.

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Woman Jokes About Bengaluru Airport Distance, Says 'Inform Family Twice' After Landing
Megha shared a photo of the airport with her post.
  • Megha highlighted the long distance between Bengaluru Airport and the city center
  • Passengers often update families twice: at landing and upon reaching home
  • The journey from Kempegowda Airport to the city can take about two hours
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A simple and relatable observation about travel in Bengaluru has caught the attention of many people online, highlighting a common experience faced by passengers arriving in the city. Megha, a Bengaluru resident, shared a humorous post about the long distance between Kempegowda International Airport and the city. She said that upon arrival, people often have to update their families twice-once when the flight lands and once when they arrive home.

She also explained that Bengaluru Airport is perhaps the place where one has to update their families twice upon arrival-once upon landing and once upon arrival, which takes about two hours.

Megha shared a photo of the airport with her post. Her experience quickly went viral on social media, especially among those familiar with the long journey from the airport to different parts of the city.

Check Out The Post Here:

Social Media Reaction

Many people agreed with her and shared their opinions about the long journey. One user commented, "So true sometimes it take 4 hours."

Another user called it, "True."

"Not true, there are other places too," added a third user.

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