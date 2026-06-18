Woman 'Flabbergasted' After Company Sets Up Zoom Call With Sole Purpose To Reject Her: 'Feeling Humiliated'

A woman candidate said she was left 'flabbergasted' after a company scheduled a Zoom meeting specifically to reject her. In a social media post titled, 'Truly flabbergasted,' the woman detailed that she had applied for a job at the unnamed company and cleared three rounds of interviews in the last two months. When the recruiters scheduled a Zoom meeting, she believed that she had been hired for the job, only for the unexpected to happen.

The woman, 24, said she applied for the role immediately after graduating with her master's degree and that it was the first time something like this had happened to her.

"Yesterday, I received an email asking if I was available for a Zoom meeting this morning with the recruiter, assistant director, and director. I said yes and got really excited, thinking that I got the job," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

As the online meeting started, the three recruiters thanked her for indulging them before breaking out the news that they had decided to go with a different candidate.

"I sat there stunned, just staring at the screen for a few moments. I said thank you for letting me know and for the opportunity to interview," the woman said.

"They asked if I had any questions and stated that "I seemed upset." I know I should not have said this, but I laughed and I told them the way this was set up led me to believe that I got the job."

While the company apologised for the move, the incident left the applicant feeling embarrassed and humiliated.

"They said they wanted to feel more personable than an email. They apologised and stated they would keep that in mind moving forward. I thanked them, wished them a good day, and I left the Zoom. I am just feeling embarrassed, humiliated, and dumb. And very flabbergasted."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Red Flags Everywhere'

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the woman, adding that the recruiter should have handled the situation in a different manner.

"If they wanted to be personal, a simple call to let you know versus setting up a meeting would've been better," said one user while another added: "Red flags everywhere. Commenting on your reaction means they're not strong decision makers."

A third commented: "A classic case of "it could have been an email". That's the way I prefer to get rejection news and for them to have the courage to type out a simple paragraph that takes 15 seconds of my time. This recent trend of scheduling Zoom meets just for the purpose of rejecting you is wild."

A fourth said: "I 100 per cent would have thought this was a job offer too. If they wanted to be personal, they should have called, not scheduled a Zoom."