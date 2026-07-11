Woman Cooks House Help's Favourite Breakfast To Thank Her For Years Of Care

A simple meal prepared with gratitude has touched many people on social media. An Instagram video showing a woman making breakfast for her house help has reminded viewers that small acts of kindness can leave a lasting impact.

Instagram user Lincia Rosario shared a video in which she prepared poha, kanda bhaji, and chai for her house help, Jameela. In the caption, Rosario said her house help had been serving meals to the family for the past three years, and she felt it was her turn to serve her. She added that the food was simple but made with a lot of gratitude and that sometimes the smallest gestures say the most.

In the video, Rosario said she was cooking Jameela's favourite dishes, poha and kanda bhaji. She added that she was cooking after Covid and did not know how the food would turn out, but wanted to see how it went.

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Rosario introduced Jameela and said she has been a part of her everyday life for more than three years. She added that Jameela has made thousands of meals for her and has been with her through heartbreaks, countless flights, and all the ordinary days in between.

She explained that she wanted to do something special for Jameela on a rainy day. Rosario said she felt it was her turn to cook, so she spent time chopping onions, brewing chai, and trying her best to prepare everything perfectly.

When Jameela arrived, she was visibly surprised. After tasting the food, she smiled and said it had been made with so much love that there was no way she could dislike it.

Rosario ended the video by saying that love is not always shown through grand gestures. She said that sometimes it means making breakfast for someone who has made countless meals for you, and asked viewers who that special person is in their own lives.