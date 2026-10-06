Woman Claims She Was Denied Washroom At 5-Star Delhi Hotel, Video Divides Internet: "Use Public Toilets"

A Delhi woman's claim that she was denied access to a washroom at a five-star hotel has sparked a debate online over whether hotels should allow non-guests to use their facilities. The incident was highlighted in a video reshared on X by user Pragya. In the clip, the woman is seen recording herself outside what appears to be the Shangri-La Eros in New Delhi and claiming that she was not allowed to use the washroom. She then turns the camera towards the hotel, showing its name and large premises. The woman appears frustrated as she alleges that women were being denied access to the washroom despite an urgent need to use the facility.

The post also referred to the Indian Sarais Act, 1867, questioning whether the law contains provisions requiring hotels to provide toilet facilities to travellers or members of the public.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with users divided over the issue. Some argued that hotels should show basic consideration and allow someone to use a washroom in an emergency. Others, however, defended the hotel's decision to restrict access. They pointed out that a hotel is private property and can regulate who enters its premises and uses its facilities. Some users also questioned why the woman approached the reception instead of looking for a public washroom.

However, a majority of users dismissed the incident as an attempt to gain attention, arguing that hotels have washrooms near their lobbies and guests are generally not stopped from using them. Another user made a similar point, saying people can usually enter a hotel lobby and use the washroom without seeking permission.

"It's fake because 5-star hotels don't ask whether you are a guest or not when you enter the lobby, and the lobby has restrooms. Fake outrage for internet fame is pathetic," said a third user.

A fourth user added, "So, your friend went all the way from the main road into a 5-star hotel, went to the reception and enquired, 'Can I use your bathroom, please? I have to use it urgently. There are many people there. You can just walk into a loo and no one will notice. You dug up an 1867 law for this?"

The video, however, only presents the woman's account of the incident, and the hotel has not been shown responding to the claim in the clip circulating online.