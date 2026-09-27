Man Takes Swiggy Instamart Rider To 5-Star Hotel For A Milkshake, Internet Calls It "Wholesome"

A simple invitation turned into a memorable experience for a Swiggy Instamart delivery partner after content creator Zaid Mehdi took him to a luxury five-star hotel for a milkshake. The wholesome interaction was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, with users praising Mehdi for the thoughtful gesture.

The video begins with Mehdi approaching the delivery rider on the street and inviting him to join him for a drink at a nearby five-star hotel. The rider appears surprised by the unusual invitation but agrees to go along. Mehdi then drives with him to the hotel. Their arrival attracts the attention of security staff, who stop them at the entrance. He tells the staff, "Nothing to worry about, he's like my uncle," to which a security guard responds, "That's right, sir."

For the delivery partner, the visit appears to be a rare experience. He looks around the hotel's spacious and luxurious interiors before sitting down with Mehdi at the restaurant. He appears visibly impressed by the surroundings and enjoys the atmosphere.

During their conversation, Mehdi learns that the delivery partner had previously survived a serious accident after being hit by a car. The incident left him bedridden for a long period, making it difficult for him to work until he eventually recovered and returned to his job.

Despite the difficult story, the mood becomes lighter when their milkshakes arrive. The delivery partner takes a sip and smiles, seemingly enjoying both the drink and the unexpected outing. Towards the end, Mehdi asks, "Uncle, it was awesome fun today, wasn't it?" The rider responds, "Yes!" and Mehdi thanks the delivery partner for coming with him.

Watch the video here

The video has since attracted thousands of views and reactions on Instagram. Many users praised Mehdi's gesture, calling it a touching reminder that even a small act of kindness can make an ordinary day special for someone.

One user wrote, "He didn't take the Swiggy delivery boy to a five-star hotel to show his wealth; he took him there to show that the hands that serve others also deserve to be served with respect."

Another commented, "That moment when you thumped your chest and said, "He is my uncle"—that was truly a beautiful moment."

A third said, "How great he would feel remembering this moment. Really you're a great human."