US Woman Accidentally Swallows Apple AirPod Mistaking It For Vitamin Pill

A 52-year-old TikToker in the US has sparked laughter online after she revealed that she swallowed one of her husband's Apple AirPod Pro, mistaking them for vitamins, the New York Post reported. The unfortunate yet hilarious incident happened when Realtor Tanna Barker was out on a morning walk with her friend. Engrossed in the conversation, she went to take her vitamins and mistakenly swallowed her husband's left AirPod Pro with a drink, Insider reported.

''Halfway through my walk I decided to take my vitamins, so I put my vitamins in, took a drink, and was like, 'Man, those are stuck.' So I guzzled my water, said goodbye to Kathleen, and went to go get my AirPod and my pills were in my hand,'' she said.

''I could feel it going down so slow…I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I cannot believe I just did that. I've got an AirPod inside me now,'' she added.

When she reached home and narrated the embarrasing mishap to her husband, he asked her not to tell anyone about it. However, she decided to share the incident with her TikTok followers.

Her video soon went viral, with many users being invested and fascinated by her story.

One person said: "When you get it back, it will be an ipood." "I'm just imagining your friend watching you casually eat your AirPod," another person wrote.

After ingesting the device, she reached out to numerous doctors and friends for guidance who advised her to let the AirPod pass through her system naturally.

''Almost all of them said to let it pass naturally, and it should be fine because the battery's encased. One of them asked if I had swallowed both [AirPods,] and I said no. And he said, 'Well, that's good because it has the magnet in it and that could have caused an issue,'' Mrs Barker told Insider.

On Monday, she posted a follow-up video informing her followers that the AirPod had exited her system safely.

"One of the hashtags [on the original video] was #ThisTooShallPass. And it has. It has been such an amazing experience and such a wild ride, and I am so grateful that I have been able to protect my mindset, '' she said in the video.