'William, I Hope...': Queen Elizabeth's Sweet Handwritten Note To Grandson Goes Viral

A handwritten note from Queen Elizabeth II to her grandson, the Prince of Wales, has resurfaced on social media nearly two months after her death. The image of the letter was shared on Twitter by the royal fan account 'Real Royal Mail'. It was composed on Buckingham Palace stationary and was reportedly given to Prince Willian at Christmas along with an advent calendar.

"'William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny'- A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII & sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana," the caption of the post read.

"William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny"- A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII & sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana. pic.twitter.com/qo6j882yUb — Royal Household Mail 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@RealRoyalMail) October 25, 2022

The note quickly gained traction on the internet. It garnered more than 3,700 likes and hundreds of retweets. In the comment section, one user wrote, "Aw I have never seen this!! They had such a lovely relationship". Another said, "This should be returned to Prince William, it belongs to him. A personal memory of him."

A third user commented, "Should have been kept as one of William's private memories," while a fourth added, "Aawww how lovely. Beautiful, precious memory to treasure".

Citing Daily Mail, The Independent reported that the handwritten letter was put up for auction by Boston-based RR auctions back in December 2016. A spokesperson for the auction house reportedly described the note as "a seldom-encountered piece of correspondence from within the royal family, enhanced by its fitting Christmas-time association".

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8, after serving 70 years as Britain's longest-reigning monarch. In addition to Prince William, the Queen was also a grandmother to seven other grandchildren, including Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

