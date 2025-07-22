Who Was Rosie Roche, Prince William And Harry's Cousin Found Dead In UK

Prince William and Harry's 20-year-old cousin, Rosie Roche, was found dead at her family home in Norton, Wiltshire, last week. A gun was reportedly spotted near her body. A second-year English literature student at Durham University, Ms Roche was the granddaughter of Princess Diana's uncle. Her mother and sister discovered her body on July 14.

Local authorities have ruled out any crime angle, describing the death as "non-suspicious" with no signs of third-party involvement. A formal investigation into her death began at the Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner's Court, but it has been paused and will continue on October 25.

Who Was Rosie Roche?

Rosie Roche was a 20-year-old distant cousin of Prince William and Harry. She was related to them through Princess Diana's maternal family line. She was the eldest child of Edmund Hugh Burke Roche, 53, and his wife, the former Phillipa Kate Victoria Long.

Her grandfather, Edmund Roche, 5th Baron Fermoy, Princess Diana's maternal uncle, died by suicide in 1984.

Ms Roche attended St Mary's Calne, an independent girls' boarding school in Wiltshire, as per her LinkedIn account.

She was a second-year English Literature student at Durham University. Ms Roche was packing for a trip with friends at the time of her death.

She was reportedly well-liked within the Durham University community and remembered fondly by peers and faculty. A statement said she "will be sorely missed."

An obituary published in The Yorkshire Post on July 19 paid tribute to her family ties. It described her as the "darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa," and a "wonderful sister to Archie and Agatha," as well as a beloved granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long.

Her funeral will be held privately, followed by a public memorial service.

Rosie Roche's death comes months after the February 2024 suicide of Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his parents' home. The two deaths are unrelated.