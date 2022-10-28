Book Returned To Library After 84 Years By Grandson Of Man Who Got It Issued

Picture shows Mr Riordan holding that book.

There are certain instances that astound people, and one that occurred recently included a man who returned an old book to a library after 84 years to the library from where it was originally borrowed. According to a report from the BBC, the late Captain William Humphries borrowed a copy of Red Deer by Richard Jefferies from Earlsdon Library in Coventry in 1938.

While cleaning out his mother's house on Tuesday, his grandson Paddy Riordan found the text, which had survived the Blitz. The book was officially issued in 1938. It was expected to be returned by October 11 of that same year.

As quoted by the BBC, Mr Riordan said jokingly, "I feel I have expunged my grandfather's crime," as he turned over a new leaf.

Mr. Riordan donated £18.27 (Rs 1,740) to the library along with the book when he returned it, which is seen as being comparable to the 4,385d (pre-decimal penny) in penalties that would have been collected in the 1930s. The cost would have been £7,673 if the library's daily rate of 25p had been applied.

A post was shared by Earlsdon Carnegie Library's Instagram handle two days ago, which includes separate pictures of the book and Mr Riordan holding that book.

While sharing the post, the library wrote, "Here's something you don't see every day... a copy of Red Deer by Richard Jefferies has been returned to us - a mere 84 years and two weeks overdue."

"Paddy Riordan returned the book to us from his grandfather's collection and kindly donated the fine calculated at the then rate of 1d per week, totalling £18.27 in today's money. You can see the photograph of Paddy's grandfather, Capt. William Harrison, in the images below. How wonderful that the book has finally made its way home," the library further wrote.

Lucy Winter, community engagement coordinator, told BBC that, "It's such a lovely piece of the library's history."

"Mr Riordan was so nice and it was so kind of him to donate the fine back to the library," she further told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.





