Overdue Book Returned To US Library 82 Years Later: 'Hope There's No Late Fee'

An overdue book has been returned to the San Antonio Public Library (SAPL), nearly 82 years after its due date. The book, Your Child, His Family, and Friends, written by Frances Bruce Strain, was checked out in July 1943 and was due 28 days later. The book was handed back in June and came with a letter, addressing the potential reason why its return was delayed for decades.

The writer, identified as PAAG from Oregon, stated that they found the book among their father's possessions after his death.

"When I noticed it was from the San Antonio Public Library, I decided to send it back to you," the letter states, adding that their grandmother must have checked out the book when their father was 11 years old, before being transferred to work at the US Embassy in Mexico City.

"She must have taken the book with her, and some 82 years later, it ended up in my possession."

In their letter, the writer goes on to express their gratitude for the library's service and even appears to joke about the book's late return. "I hope there is no late fee for it because Grandma won't be able to pay for it anymore."

Book on display

Though SAPL does not charge late fees for overdue books since 2021, it added that the cost would have been around Rs 78,604 ($896.79).

The library stated that the book was received in good condition and will be on display this month in the Central Library's lobby. Afterwards, it will be donated to the Friends of SAPL for resale at the Book Cellar, with proceeds supporting the library. Notably, Your Child, His Family, and Friends is a self-help book about parenting from the 1940s.

Previously, in 2023, James Clerk Maxwell's An Elementary Treatise on Electricity was returned to the library 119 years after its due date. The book was checked out in 1904 from the New Bedford Free Public Library in Massachusetts.