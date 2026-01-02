"We Hired Her": Recruiter Reveals How A Job Candidate With A Baby Impressed Him

New parents are often thought to be less reliable at work, judged for divided attention or family duties. But one incident shared by a career counsellor shows that parenting can actually highlight professionalism, patience, and resilience. Career counsellor Simon Ingari shared a story on X about how an interview changed his perspective on working parents.

The counsellor received a message from a job candidate at 11 pm. She wrote that she had an interview the next day at 2 pm, but her childcare was suddenly unavailable.

She politely requested if she could bring her 8-month-old child with her and also said she would understand if the interview had to be postponed.

The counsellor admitted that earlier in his career, he might have considered this unprofessional or distracting. This time, his response was simple - "Absolutely. See you tomorrow."

"She brought her baby in her lap. She apologised three times before sitting down. Ten minutes later, the baby started crying. She tried to calm the baby while answering questions," the post read.

The interviewer paused and explained what was happening. Answering complex questions while handling a fussy child and remaining calm under pressure were essential to the job. Remaining professional and managing chaos was part of the role.

"She's been with us for a year now and is one of our most trusted team members," the post added.

The counsellor said that people who can handle a crying baby at 3 am and come to work the next day easily handle workplace stress. "Working parents, especially mothers, are the most organised, efficient, and flexible people you'll ever hire," the post read.

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly went viral on social media, with many users praising the counsellor's open approach and the candidate's professionalism.

One user commented, "Children also changes the importance of your job to you. It supports your family, the most precious thing on earth, so you will take care to do it very well."

Another user noted, "This almost brought me to tears... how refreshing it is."

"Parenting is the ultimate resilience test. Nailed it," added a third user.