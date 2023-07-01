Watch: 'World's Lowest Car' With No Doors And Tyres Leaves Internet Appalled

The video was originally shared by the YouTube channel Caramagheddon.

Technology has taken over the world. In a world full of advancements, companies are trying hard to make their automobile stand out with stylish designs and features. In a similar fashion, a video of the "world's smallest car" is going viral on the internet. This remarkable car has fascinated many on social media and they are praising the creativity behind the unbelievable design in an industry where automobiles are constantly changing to accommodate different budgets.

The video was shared by Massimo on Twitter. The now-viral video shows a cyan-coloured car moving on the road. When one looks at it, it is hard to accept that it is actually a vehicle since it has no doors or tyres. People watching the car are left surprised as the front bonnet flap glides smoothly along the road with windows on all sides.

The lowest car in the world



[📹 carmagheddon (IT): https://t.co/9z0IrZySua]pic.twitter.com/AvExqIFJnA — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 25, 2023

The video was originally shared by the YouTube channel Caramagheddon. They document the transformation of a broken car into what is now recognised as the lowest car in the world. A robot is installed, carefully positioned on a robust wooden board and a GoPro camera is added to the front of the car, assuring a clean path free of obstructions.

"The lowest car in the world," reads the caption of the post. Since being shared on the microblogging platform, the post has amassed 38 million views and 11.4 lakh likes.

"I wonder what will happen when it encounters a speed bump," said a user.

"This looks like a GTA glitch," added a person.

A third person said, "If its car then im richest man in the world."

"What is the use of such a car?" asked a user.

Another person commented, "Must have been invented by Mr. Bean for Mr. Bean."

"Is it called a car ( extracted from carriage) if it cannot carry any passengers?" said another user.

"That looks so unreal," said a user.