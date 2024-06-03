Watch: Woman Distributes Buttermilk To Workers Toiling In Extreme Heat, Internet Thanks Her

Climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense

Delhi is experiencing an intense heatwave, with temperatures reaching above 45 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). While people have been advised to stay indoors, not everybody has the option to do so as they have to venture out in the sweltering heat to earn a living. Taking note of this, Suchi Sharma, from NGO 'For A Cause Foundation', handed packets of buttermilk to labourers and workers toiling in the scorching Delhi summer.

In the video, Ms Sharma visits a construction site in the national capital and kindly asks workers if they would like to have some buttermilk. She then generously hands out packets to the workers, providing them some relief from the heat. Further in the video, she is also seen playing and interacting with children and spreading cheer.

Sharing the video, Ms Sharma wrote, "Let's unite with compassion in this severe heatwave”. She also added the bank details of the NGO for donations.

Watch the video here:

The woman's act of kindness has left internet users impressed, with people thanking her for the noble act and encouraging others to do their part.

One user wrote, ''This isn't a reel, it's a gesture of humanity.'' Another commented, ''Forget about the money she spent, but talk about the sacrifice she made going out in that heat and doing that.''

A third said, ''May God bless you, and others who cannot do the same try just offering a glass of water to the delivery guy who comes to deliver, the bhaji wale bhaiya or didi who sells bhaji at your neighbourhood or comes to the doorstep and try keeping a big flat bowl with water outside for animals to drink.''

''In this summer, with this zeal you are serving, you are blessed. God bless you, and stay safe,'' a fourth added. A fifth stated, ''Keep spreading love. Doesn't matter if it's for a video. At least she is doing something good.'

India is no stranger to searing summer temperatures but years of scientific research have found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense. This year, there were also more western disturbances between March and early May than usual, leaving the wind coming from neighbouring countries unchecked and causing temperatures to rise.