Watch: Tigress Tries To Steal Tiger's Meal. This Happens Next

The incident took place at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

The animal kingdom undoubtedly offers some of the most entertaining and fascinating videos. And now one such chilling video showing a vicious fight between two tigers is going viral on social media. The clip was shared on Latest Sightings' official YouTube Channel. The incident took place at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

"A female tiger spots what seems to be an abandoned deer in the road, but this meal isn't as easy as she hopes! A huge male was nearby and didn't let her steal the meal without a fight! Tinged by Vijay Kumawat in Ranthambore National Park," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

The video shows an intense confrontation between a tigress and a tiger over a prey. It opens to show the tigress trying to drag away an animal carcass lying in the middle of a road. Within seconds, a tiger appears from behind the bushes and confronts the tigress.

The two wild cats pounce on each other and fight for a brief moment. However, soon they come to a standoff that goes on until the tigress decides to back off. The video ends with the tiger dragging away its huge meal behind the buses.

The video was shared on YouTube earlier this month. It has accumulated more than 885,000 views and over 3,500 likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions.

"That is one huge tiger! Until I saw them live, I never realized just how big they are. Beautiful animals!" wrote one user. "The size of that male tiger, especially his shoulders rising and falling into his back, my goodness. Unbelievable," commented another.

"At about 1:47 you see the male hold back. He had a clear swipe to the females head when she laid on her back , but he's just reasserting dominance and not looking to harm her," explained a third. "Despite his best efforts, the male successfully defended his meal and the tigress eventually withdrew. This behavior is not uncommon in big cats, as they are known to be territorial and will be fiercely protective of their food and resources," added fourth.