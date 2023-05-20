'Polar Express In Real Life': Video Showing 'Typical Workday In Antarctica' Baffles Internet

The video has accumulated more than 24 million views.

A video showing a "typical workday in Antarctica" is going viral on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram by Tomasz Kurczaba, whose bio says he is the head of the 47th Polish Antarctic Expedition. It shows rapid wind movement outside a room, while a person clad in a jacket, gloves, winter boots and goggles desperately attempts to close the door.

"Typical workday in Antarctica. 47th Polish Antarctic Expedition. King George Island," the caption of the post read.

In the clip, a person firmly holds onto the door but gets swayed by the strong wind. The objects inside the room are also seen moving because of the wild wind. At one moment, another person recording the video is then seen extending their arms while the other person tries to reach out.

Mr Kurczaba shared the clip a few weeks back and since then it has accumulated more than 24 million views. Internet users were simply left baffled and many even assumed that the video was recorded on a train.

"II thought it was a train," wrote one user. "The Polar Express in real life," said another.

A third user commented, "First I thought it was a moving train... Then I realized it wasn't," while a fourth jokingly wrote, "It's a flying house". "After watching it for 6 times.now i understand what's happening here," added another.

Meanwhile, according to The Guardian, King George Island is one of the most frenetic spots on the Antarctic peninsula where weather conditions change rapidly within minutes. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Poland, Russia, South Korea and Uruguay all have year-round bases there. Others maintain summer-only stations.