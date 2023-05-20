Wholesome Video Of Two Women Riding Moped And Giving Flying Kisses Goes Viral

The video has accumulated more than one million views and over 111,000 likes.

A video showing two women riding a Moped bike and waving hands, giving flying kisses to a camera is going viral on social media. The short clip was shared on Instagram by user Shabeer Zyed. It shows two women cool-headedly travelling on a Moped and moving through a narrow road.

"Two nightingales who fly away by giving flying kisses.#motorcyclediaries #lifeofwomen #loveislove," Mr Zyed wrote in the caption in Malayalam.

In the clip, an elderly saree-clad woman is seen driving the Moped, while another woman, clad in churidar, is seen sitting behind her. The pillion rider notices the camera recording their journey on the road following which she is seen waving at the camera and giving flying kisses. The woman, who was driving, is then also seen waving at the camera and speeding through the road happily.

Mr Zyed shared the clip a few weeks back and since then it has accumulated more than one million views and over 111,000 likes. Internet users were thrilled to watch the clip. While one user wrote, "Age is just a number," another said, "Awesome.... They are happy, you are happy and we who see them are also happy".

A third user commented, "Happy that they waved back which made this video more beautiful". A fourth added, "The flying kisses and flying sky-goers".

