Watch: This Rendition Of 'Bella Ciao' By Mumbai Police Band Impresses Internet

Mumbai Police posted the video on May 21

The Mumbai Police has a strong social media presence. From nailing the meme game to answering mundane questions with witty one-liners, Mumbai Police has always been the internet's favourite. This time, a video shared by the city police on its Twitter handle shows members of the Khaki studio showcasing their musical talent by performing the iconic Bella Ciao composition.

Clad in Khaki, members of the band can be seen playing the iconic tune on saxophones, trumpets, conga drums and other instruments.

"Mumbaikars!.Pl enjoy,, Our police band performing for you!! Dates: 20-21, 27-28 May and dt. 03, 04 June 2023," read the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

Dates: 20-21, 27-28 May and dt. 03, 04 June 2023#KhakiStudio#Weekendpic.twitter.com/MRDSHOYcdM — पोलीस आयुक्त, बृहन्मुंबई - CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) May 21, 2023

Since being posted, the video has gathered over 58,000 views on Twitter with several comments. A user commented, "Outstanding performance by team Mumbai police. Hearty congratulations to all of you for better performance."

Another user wrote, "Since it's on the internet, the entire India is enjoying the performance."

"Marvelous talent," commented the third.

Bella Ciao is an Italian protest folk song dating back to the late 19th century when women workers in paddy fields, who were known as mondina, would sing it to describe their hardships.

During the Second World War, the song was modified and used by the anti-fascist Partisan movement in Italy.

Under the Khaki Studio initiative launched in 2022, the Mumbai police band has also performed the James Bond theme music and a rendition of A R Rahman's Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire.