Watch: Mumbai Police Performs 'Sandese Aate Hai' To Mark Independence Day

India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today. And to commemorate the occasion, Mumbai Police shared a "melodious tribute" to the unsung heroes of our country. Taking to Instagram, the police department shared a video of their in-house band 'Khaki Studio' playing a wonderful rendition of the famous Bollywood song 'Sandese Aate Hai' from the movie 'Border'.

"A Khaki Studio Salute! The Mumbai Police Band- Khaki Studio presents a melodious tribute 'Sandese Aate Hain' to the unsung heroes on the eve of #IndependenceDay," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

The clip shows the performance by the 'Khaki Studio' band. It also features snippets from the movie 'Border'.

Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 67,000 views and over 5,000 likes. In the comment sections, while some users wished 'Happy Independence Day', others praised the police department for their efforts.

"Very good effort, team khaki Mumbai police," wrote one user. "Salute Mumbai Police, on the eve of Independence Day,for protecting us 24X7," said another.

A third user commented, "Superb," while a fourth added, "ooking very nice mumbai police personality. I proud of you! Salute mumbaipolice".

For the unversed, the song 'Sandese Aate Hai' is sung Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod. It is part of the 1997 war film 'Border'. The movie is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Meanwhile, PM Modi today addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day of the country. He began his 90-minute address after unfurling the national flag from the Lahori Gate at the iconic monument.

To mark the occasion, the government has also installed a number of selfie points across Delhi to highlight its various initiatives. The spots include National War Memorial, India Gate, New Delhi Railway Station, Pragati Maidan and Raj Ghat.



