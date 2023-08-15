Independence Day 2023: Street Performer's Rendition Of Patriotic Songs In UK Makes Internet Emotional

India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today.

A video of a musician singing soulful songs on the streets of the United Kingdom to mark the 77th Indian Independence Day has captured the attention of many on social media. Notably, the artist named Vish often shares videos of his stunning renditions of popular Bollywood songs.

This time, he enthralled his audience on the streets of London with soulful renditions of patriotic songs including 'Maa Tujhe Salaam', 'Sandese Aate Hai' and 'Teri Mitti' among others. "When Indians & Pakistanis celebrates together in UK. Happy Independence Day!" the musician captioned one of his videos.

Take a look at the videos below:

In the clips, Vish is seen singing on a street in London. The crowd consisting of Indians and Pakistans are also seen waving flags, cheering the singer and singing along.

Vish shared the clips just a few hours ago and since then they have accumulated thousands of likes and comments.

"It was emotional full moment for indians & Pakistani both are celebrating their independence day in front of british empire," commented one user. "This is the first Independence post that's made me happy this year. This is who we are!!! 76 years of cruel political shenanigans did not succeed in wiping away the natural bonds of love between Pakistanis and Indians. Thank you, Vish," wrote another.

A third user said, "Ohhh ....it's so amazing....your voice and this song .....and we all together Indians and Pakistanis ...love you all". A fourth added, "This was one of the best performances. Overwhelmed listening to patriotic songs. You are an awesome singer and the way you interact with the crowd is incredible. I don't miss any of your performances when I'm around. Will miss your singing when I go back to India. No worries. Until next time."

Meanwhile, coming back to the celebrations in India, PM Modi today addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day of the country. He began his 90-minute address after unfurling the national flag from the Lahori Gate at the iconic monument.

To mark the occasion, the government has also installed a number of selfie points across Delhi to highlight its various initiatives. The spots include National War Memorial, India Gate, New Delhi Railway Station, Pragati Maidan and Raj Ghat.

