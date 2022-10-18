Watch: Swiggy Delivery Agent Helps Clear Traffic Congestion, Internet Calls Him 'Hero'

The location where this video was shot is yet to be known.

A Swiggy delivery agent is winning hearts online for playing the role of a traffic policeman and clearing 30-minute traffic congestion. Social media user Srijit Nayar shared a video on LinkedIn, which showed the Swiggy executive helping fellow motorists cope with heavy traffic.

"I was stuck in traffic for more than 30 minutes, and suddenly I saw the traffic moving. I felt a little relief. Still, when I went further, I saw why the traffic started moving," Mr Nayar wrote on LinkedIn, adding, "Then I recalled a specific statement by Swiggy, "Delivery Hero," and now I understand why #swiggy call them a Hero; apart from their daily work routine, they are the one who helps us to live a hassle-free life. Salute to the Heroes!"

Watch the video below:

Mr Nayyar shared the video a few days ago, and since then it accumulated more than 2,000 likes and several comments. Internet users appreciated the Swiggy executive's effort and also praised his personal commitment.

Reacting to the post, Swiggy wrote, "Not all heroes wear capes, some wear Swiggy jackets!"

"Actually it was not because of Swiggy.it was his personal commitment towards the society and it was taught by his parents not by swiggy.atleast #swiggy you have to admit it instead of taking credits," said another user.

A third commented, "Not sure if swiggy has anything to do with this. It might be a case of individual 'heroism'. This person may do the same thing even if he was working somewhere else. So, this person deserves all the credit," while a fourth added, "Exactly the kind of heroes we need!"

Meanwhile, earlier a heartwarming video of a man surprising his daughter after landing a new job at Swiggy had taken the internet by storm. The clip gathered the love and support of several people online. Swiggy also responded to the video. The company said, "Sooo cute, heart is melting."