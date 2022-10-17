Incredible Pictures Show 30-Year-Old Leopard Eel Getting A CT Scan

Internet users were amazed to see the incredible pictures.

A 30-year-old leopard eel received a CT scan for growth in the roof of its mouth, and the resulting images have left the internet stunned. Taking to Instagram, US-based Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium shared fascinating pictures of the eel named Larry Gordon.

"Our 30-year-old leopard eel, Larry Gordon, recently traveled to Summit Veterinary Referral Center for a CT scan. Zoo Veterinarian, Dr. Kadie, identified a mass in the eel's mouth that was likely due to a broken tooth. After the tooth was extracted, our veterinary team scheduled surgery with an outside veterinary dentist and surgeon to remove the oral growth and help Larry Gordon feel better," the zoo wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at the incredible pictures below:

Larry is five feet long and weighs 16 pounds. The marine animal was taken to Summit Veterinary Hospital in Tamaco, Washington, to undergo the medical examination. The CT scan, which stands for computerized tomography, showed the fine details of the eel's skeleton in 3D.

Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium shared the pictures six days ago, and since then, the Instagram post accumulated more than 5,400 likes and hundreds of comments. Internet users were amazed to see the pictures.

"The CT scan is really interesting. I can't believe we can give eels CT scans. Also, I can't believe his name is really Larry Gordon, but I love it. Feel better soon, Larry," wrote one user. "I thought this was a drawing of a dragon at first glance," said another.

A third commented, "I would buy a print of that Xray! So cool," while a fourth added, "That scan is so cool! I thought it was art at first".

Leopard eels are marine fish that can be found in tropical reefs in the Indo-Pacific ocean. They can grow up to 10 feet long and are often very aggressive towards other fish and even humans.

They have two rows of teeth, which help them catch their food. They largely live off other marine animals like squid and small fishes.