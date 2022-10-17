Viral Photo: Doctor Writes Prescription In Hindi, Uses Shri Hari Instead Of Rx

Dr Sarvesh Singh was inspired by Home Minister Amit Shah's speech.

Day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched medical education books in Hindi, the prescription of a doctor in Madhya Pradesh is going viral on the internet. Dr Sarvesh Singh in Satna wrote the prescription in Hindi, using 'Shri Hari' instead of Rx while prescribing the medicines to be taken. Mr Shah released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in that language.

Aaj Tak quoted Dr Sarvesh Singh as saying that he got the inspiration to write the prescription in Hindi after watching the Union Home Minister's programme on Sunday where he urged doctors in government hospitals to write prescriptions in Hindi. "I thought why not start implementing this from today," he said.

According to the photo of the prescription circulating online, the patient has been diagnosed with pain in lower abdomen. The doctor also wrote the entire case history in Hindi.

He then prescribed medicines (also in Hindi), starting the section with 'Shri Hari' instead of Rx. He prescribed five different types of medicines with their names mentioned in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hailed the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in Hindi, saying this will bring a very big positive change in the country.

"With this, while lakhs of students will be able to study in their own language, many doors of opportunities will also open for them," PM Modi said on Twitter, tagging the tweet of Mr Shah who launched the subject books of anatomy, physiology and biochemistry in Hindi.

Ahead of the launch, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "It will change the perception that medical and engineering courses can't be learnt and taught in Hindi. This is a step in putting into practice the idea that one can move ahead in life through education in Hindi medium too. It's the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the medium of education should be in one's mother tongue."

He also remarked that doctors may write 'Shri Hari' on the top of prescription slips and then write the list of medicines etc in Hindi.