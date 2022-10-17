Viral Video: Girl's Priceless Reaction While Celebrating Father's New Job At Swiggy

Swiggy called the video cute and heartmelting.

A video posted by Instagram user Pooja Avantika has gone viral on social media, making the users go "aww". The video shows a man surprising her daughter after landing a new job as food delivery executive at Swiggy.



In the short clip, the girl, dressed in her school uniform, is standing with her hands covering her eyes. Her father is seen standing in front of her holding Swiggy's trademark orange full sleeves t-shirt. As the little girl opens her eyes, she realises her father has got a new job at Swiggy. Immediately, she starts jumping with joy and hugs her father.



The heartwarming video has been captioned as, "Appa's new job Daughter, shall we eat more food now." The clip gathered the love and support of several people online.



Take a look at the video below:



The clip has amassed more than 75,000 likes and over a million views on the social media platform.



Swiggy also responded to the video. The company said, "Sooo cute, heart is melting."

Read More: Swiggy Delivery Agent Working 'Barefoot' Melts Hearts On Internet



Several internet users were all hearts and posted adorable comments on the video. "Sir, you are lucky to have such an angel as your daughter," a user said. Another user added, "This is so sweet." A third person wrote, "Congratulations to Molu, Pooja and Appa!"



A user also added that children should know the hard work parents do for them. "Please let her know the struggles you are facing in the job to satisfy the stomach and soul. Nowadays parents are not even teaching the situation and covering all the things and kids thinking everything is damn simple," he added.



The video was posted on September 20, 2022.