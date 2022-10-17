Pastry Artist Creates Dessert That Looks Like A Coconut Cracked Open

Picture shows coconut dessert made by Mr Guichon.

The exquisite work of art by pastry chef Amaury Guichon usually becomes popular on the internet. Recently, one of his artworks is trending on social media and shows a dessert that looks like a coconut that has ben cracked open.

The video has been shared by Mr Guichon on his official Instagram page that shows the entire process how the dessert was made. The chef used a combination of tropical flavours and rum.

Mr Guichon can be seen in the video preparing every little component of the dessert - from the coconut's shape to the filling made of mango and pineapple. He then creates the remaining components of the dessert before assembling it to give it a nice finish.

"The Coconut! The perfect blend of tropical flavours and Rum," Mr Guichon wrote while sharing the post.

According to another post, Mr Guichon says that he loves all the tropical flavours that blend perfectly together - mango, pineapple, passion fruit, coconut, vanilla and rum to create this cracked-open coconut.

Since being shared, the video has garnered 12.7 million views and 9 million likes on Instagram. Several users have praised the artist in the comment section of the post for his amazing artwork.

"Not seeing the caption and just watching your creation unfold is awesome," one user wrote.

Another said, "This is so creatively genius! I would love to taste this treat."

"Gosssh these look so good," wrote a third user.



