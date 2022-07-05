Watch: Scissor Artist Surprises Woman With Amazing Artwork

Every day, we come across diverse and amazing talents on social media, such as someone carving exquisite artwork on fruits, showing magnificent creativity with chocolate, and so many other qualities.
A video is going viral on social media which shows a scissor artist surprising a woman in a waiting area of a music school with his beautiful scissor art.
Master scissor artist Karl Johnson uses his rare talent to make a thoughtful gift for a stranger ✂️✨????— ViralHog (@ViralHog) July 3, 2022
The video has been shared by ViralHog on Twitter.
According to the post, the artist's name is Karl Johnson and he is seen using his rare talent to make a beautiful gift for a stranger. In the video, Mr Johnson is seen sitting at a place where a musical rehearsal for children is going on and a stranger woman is seen sitting at a distance away from him on a chair.
Mr Johnson cuts a silhouette during the rehearsal without letting the woman know what he is doing and surprises her with the artwork after giving it a finish. "Oh my god, It's amazing, thank you," says the woman and chuckles with happiness.
Since being shared, the video has received over 4.2 lakh views but a very few likes.
A video went viral two months ago showed a woman carving beautiful artwork on a watermelon. The 42-second video was shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter with the caption "Watermelon art".
The video got over 6.7 lakh views and more than 31,000 likes. Since social media is a reservoir of content, there are several videos featuring such wonderful artists.