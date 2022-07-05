Viral Video: Baby Emu Plays Happily With Dog Without Any Fear

Both the cute animals seem to enjoy each other's company, poking and playing among themselves.

It is said that friends make life better. A friendship has no boundaries or distinctions, it only requires two pure souls. A video is proving this right and winning hearts all over social media shows a baby emu and a Yorkshire Terrier dog playing together.

The video has been posted by ViralHog on Twitter and YouTube with caption, "Ziggy the baby Emu plays with Paris the Yorkshire Terrier."

Both the cute animals seem to enjoy each other's company, poking and playing among themselves. In the video, Paris is seen following Ziggy down the stairs, then Ziggy pokes Paris and they jump and play together.

Since being posted six days ago, the video has received around 30,000 views and 101 likes.

