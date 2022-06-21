Racoons Play With Soap Bubbles, Internet Finds Video 'Too Cute For Words'

Picture shows two raccoons playing with soap bubbles along with a dog.

Videos of animals and their innocent behaviour are very popular on social media. One of the short clips posted on Twitter is a perfect example. It shows two raccoons playing with soap bubbles along with a dog.

The video has been shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter on Tuesday with caption, "Raccoons playing with bubbles.”

The video has garnered over a million views and more than 61,000 likes on Twitter in just few hours and more than 9,000 users have re-tweeted the post.

Users have been surprised by the video and have left a barrage of comments.

A user wrote, “This is so lovely.”

Another said, “Racoon: "Move dog! Don't you see I'm trying to grab these bubbles? Go outside and fetch something!"

“Too cute for words,” commented a third user.

