Racoons Play With Soap Bubbles, Internet Finds Video 'Too Cute For Words'

Videos of animals and their innocent behaviour are very popular on social media. One of the short clips posted on Twitter is a perfect example. It shows two raccoons playing with soap bubbles along with a dog.
The video has been shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter on Tuesday with caption, "Raccoons playing with bubbles.”
Raccoon playing with bubbles.. ???? pic.twitter.com/Kx8hB6FKds— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 21, 2022
The video has garnered over a million views and more than 61,000 likes on Twitter in just few hours and more than 9,000 users have re-tweeted the post.
Users have been surprised by the video and have left a barrage of comments.
A user wrote, “This is so lovely.”
Another said, “Racoon: "Move dog! Don't you see I'm trying to grab these bubbles? Go outside and fetch something!"
“Too cute for words,” commented a third user.
Another viral video in May this year from an animal shelter in California, US, showed a raccoon that got stuck headfirst after it chewed through a roof.
Taking to Facebook, the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter informed that Wildlife Emergency Services received the call about the animal. They even shared a photo which showed half of the raccoon's body sticking out of the roof of a house in the Santa Cruz Mountains.